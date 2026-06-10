Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

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A service member assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron performs during Safe Haven Open Mic at the Spartan Haven Chapel on Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. Hosted weekly by the 776 EABS Chapel Religious Support Team, the event provides deployed personnel an opportunity to share their talents, build connections and strengthen resilience through music, storytelling and creative expression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)