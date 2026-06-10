Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise

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U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, travel in the back of a personnel carrier during a night training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. The unit challenged the U.S. Reserve Soldiers as opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)