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    Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise [Image 2 of 3]

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    Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jaxson Rodriguez Brown from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, unloads a M249 Squad Automatic Weapon after completing a night training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. The unit challenged the U.S. Reserve Soldiers as opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9747720
    VIRIN: 260611-A-TV010-1083
    Resolution: 4422x6633
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise
    Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise
    Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise

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    TAGS

    Infiltration
    Night Training
    Night Operations
    Troops
    Tactical
    Operation Sentinel Justice

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