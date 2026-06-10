U.S. Army Spc. Jaxson Rodriguez Brown from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, unloads a M249 Squad Automatic Weapon after completing a night training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. The unit challenged the U.S. Reserve Soldiers as opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9747720
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-TV010-1083
|Resolution:
|4422x6633
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.