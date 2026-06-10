Operation Sentinel Justice puts U.S. Army and Reserve capabilities to the test during a realistic night exercise

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From left to right, U.S. Army Pfc. Kamron Chambers and Staff Sgt. Omar Hernandez from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, sit in the back of a personnel carrier after completing a night training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. The unit challenged the U.S. Reserve Soldiers as opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)