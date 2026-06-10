Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:49 Photo ID: 9747646 VIRIN: 260609-F-IW449-2767 Resolution: 3501x2334 Size: 884.34 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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This work, Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.