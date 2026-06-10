(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron takes off while a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130 Hercules assigned to 436 Transport Squadron taxis for takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. RF-A 26-2 simulates complex combat scenarios and enables joint and multinational forces to refine tactics, techniques and procedures in a large-force employment environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9747636
    VIRIN: 260609-F-IW449-2418
    Resolution: 2332x1555
    Size: 667.96 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF
    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RCAF
    RNZAF
    allies and partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery