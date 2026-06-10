Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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A Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. RF-A 26-2 simulates complex combat scenarios and enables joint and multinational forces to refine tactics, techniques and procedures in a large-force employment environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)