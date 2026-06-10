A Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. RF-A 26-2 simulates complex combat scenarios and enables joint and multinational forces to refine tactics, techniques and procedures in a large-force employment environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:49
|Photo ID:
|9747642
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-IW449-9530
|Resolution:
|2032x1355
|Size:
|217.32 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational allies and partners take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.