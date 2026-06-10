55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin LaCosse gives his first speech after assuming command of the 55th Operations Group Detachment 1 during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. The 55th OG at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska established its JBER detachment in 2023 to respond more quickly to long standing and ever-increasing combatant command and national intelligence requirements in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9747169
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SB021-1180
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
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