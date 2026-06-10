55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Isacco, 55th Operations Group commander, presents a decoration of service to Lt. Col. Kelsey Bryant, outgoing 55th OG Detachment 1 commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. The 55th OG at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska established its JBER detachment in 2023 to respond more quickly to long standing and ever-increasing combatant command and national intelligence requirements in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)