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    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command [Image 7 of 10]

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    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Isacco, 55th Operations Group commander, receives a guidon from Lt. Col. Kelsey Bryant, relinquishing Bryant’s command of the 55th OG Det 1 during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. The 55th OG at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska established its JBER detachment in 2023 to respond more quickly to long standing and ever-increasing combatant command and national intelligence requirements in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9747159
    VIRIN: 260603-F-SB021-1168
    Resolution: 2266x2832
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command
    55th Operations Group Detachment 1 change of command

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    TAGS

    ACC
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    55th OG
    PACAF
    Alaska

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