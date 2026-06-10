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    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday [Image 1 of 11]

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    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, prepare decorations and a special meal at the Lancer Dining Facility in celebration of the Army's 251st Birthday, June 11, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. P. Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9746853
    VIRIN: 260611-A-HL390-2017
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 547.37 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday
    Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday

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    Army Birthday
    espirit de corps
    tradition
    cake
    Dining Facility

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