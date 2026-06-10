Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday

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Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, prepare decorations and a special meal at the Lancer Dining Facility in celebration of the Army's 251st Birthday, June 11, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. P. Behringer)