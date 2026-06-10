Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, prepare decorations and a special meal at the Lancer Dining Facility in celebration of the Army's 251st Birthday, June 11, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. P. Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9746851
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-HL390-2022
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|600.84 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lancer Dining Facility Army's 251st Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.