U.S. Army Sgt. Eleanor Osgood, assigned to the 126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Michigan Army National Guard, operates the M155 mounted machine gun optic to zero the M2 Browning machine gun, at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 9, 2026. The 126th TPASE is the first Army unit to field and train on the M155 MMO which is a wide-field red-dot optic that mounts to crew-served weapon systems, allowing soldiers to quickly acquire close and long-range threats using the flip-in 3X magnifier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9745965
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-PJ003-5957
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Optic [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Mounted Machine Gun Optic system
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