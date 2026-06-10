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    Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Optic [Image 2 of 2]

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    Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Optic

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eleanor Osgood, assigned to the 126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Michigan Army National Guard, uses the M155 mounted machine gun optic to zero the M2 Browning machine gun at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 9, 2026. The 126th TPASE is the first Army unit to field and train on the M155 MMO which is a wide-field red-dot optic that mounts to crew-served weapon systems, allowing soldiers to quickly acquire close and long-range threats using the flip-in 3X magnifier. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9745962
    VIRIN: 260610-A-PJ003-7748
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Optic [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Optic
    Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Optic

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