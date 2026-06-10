Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium

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Elaine Simmons, vice-president of instruction at Barton Community College, delivered the commencement address. During her remarks, Simmons praised the dedication and tenacity of the graduates to complete their degrees and challenged each graduate to continue growing.



Nineteen students were recognized and awarded their degrees during the ceremony, which was hosted by the Army Education Center. Graduates included associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificate recipients from Barton Community College, Central Michigan University and American Military University. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh)