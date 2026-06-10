Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium

Barton Community College degree recipients listen to the commencement address during the Fort Leavenworth Combined Civilian Education Commencement Ceremony June 4 in Eisenhower Auditorium.
Nineteen students were recognized and awarded their degrees during the ceremony, which was hosted by the Army Education Center. Graduates included associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificate recipients from Barton Community College, Central Michigan University and American Military University.
(U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:10
|Photo ID:
|9745562
|VIRIN:
|260604-D-LX278-4503
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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