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    Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium [Image 3 of 4]

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    Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Barton Community College degree recipients listen to the commencement address during the Fort Leavenworth Combined Civilian Education Commencement Ceremony June 4 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

    Nineteen students were recognized and awarded their degrees during the ceremony, which was hosted by the Army Education Center. Graduates included associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificate recipients from Barton Community College, Central Michigan University and American Military University.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:10
    Photo ID: 9745562
    VIRIN: 260604-D-LX278-4503
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium
    Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium
    Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium

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