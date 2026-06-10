Fort Leavenworth Combined Graduation Ceremony held in Eisenhower Auditorium

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Student speaker Lorelei Mathys thanks her friends and family for their support while she pursued her associate’s degree from Barton Community College during the Fort Leavenworth Combined Civilian Education Commencement Ceremony June 4 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center.



Nineteen students were recognized and awarded their degrees during the ceremony, which was hosted by the Army Education Center. Graduates included associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificate recipients from Barton Community College, Central Michigan University and American Military University.

(U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh)