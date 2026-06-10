V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck

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U.S. Army Sgt. Caesar Aguilera, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, finishes the twelve-mile ruck march on the fourth day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)