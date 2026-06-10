(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck

    GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jorge Montoya, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, finishes the twelve-mile ruck march on the fourth day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition, Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 06:22
    Photo ID: 9745159
    VIRIN: 260611-A-GS449-1234
    Resolution: 3028x3011
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    2D Cavalry Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army
    366thMPAD26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery