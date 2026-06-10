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    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck [Image 4 of 5]

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    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck

    GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Harrison Hansen, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, completes the twelve-mile ruck march on the fourth day of V Corps Best Squad Competition at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 06:22
    Photo ID: 9745160
    VIRIN: 260611-A-GS449-6196
    Resolution: 4807x3205
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck
    V Corps Best Squad Competition 12-mile ruck

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    366thMPAD26, U.S. Army, StrongerTogether, V Corps, 41st Field Artillery Brigade

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