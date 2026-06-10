Danish Task Group Steaming Through The Baltic Sea During BALTOPS 2026

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BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2026) Danish Task Group steaming through the Baltic Sea during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 11, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Courtesy Asset)