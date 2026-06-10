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    Danish Task Group Steaming Through The Baltic Sea During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    Danish Task Group Steaming Through The Baltic Sea During BALTOPS 2026

    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2026) Danish Task Group steaming through the Baltic Sea during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 11, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Courtesy Asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9745149
    VIRIN: 260611-N-N0901-2003
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    #BALTOPS2026
    #BALTOPS2026 #WeAreNATO #ReadyandPostured #StrongerTogether

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