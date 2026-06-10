Danish Task Group Steaming Through The Baltic Sea During BALTOPS 2026

BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2026) Danish Task Group steaming through the Baltic Sea during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 11, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9745148
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-N0901-2001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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