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    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA [Image 27 of 32]

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    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, pulls security during a blank fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 03:51
    Photo ID: 9745004
    VIRIN: 260611-A-XV403-1412
    Resolution: 6708x4472
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA
    Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    1-4 Infantry
    JMRC
    OPFOR
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

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