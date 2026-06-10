U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, clear a trench during a blank fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 03:51
|Photo ID:
|9744994
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-XV403-1181
|Resolution:
|3455x5183
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.