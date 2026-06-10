Apache Company, 1-4 Infantry - Blank fire range in GTA

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U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, engage targets during a blank fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)