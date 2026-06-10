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    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo [Image 8 of 8]

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    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo and Cpl. Thomas O’Brien, a military working dog handler with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct an obstacle course with his MWD Rambo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 20, 2026. Rambo has been at MCAS Iwakuni for over five years, conducting several anti-terrorism measures, customs sweeps and over 100 K-9 demonstrations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9744773
    VIRIN: 260520-M-JK941-1225
    Resolution: 5452x3635
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo
    U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo

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    kennels
    PMO
    Marines
    Training
    K9
    MWD

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