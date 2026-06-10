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U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo and Cpl. Thomas O’Brien, a military working dog handler with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct an obstacle course with his MWD Rambo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 20, 2026. Rambo has been at MCAS Iwakuni for over five years, conducting several anti-terrorism measures, customs sweeps and over 100 K-9 demonstrations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)