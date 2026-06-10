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U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo assigned to the Provost Marshal’s Office Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, plays with a toy after posing for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 20, 2026. Rambo has been at MCAS Iwakuni for over five years, conducting several anti-terrorism measures, customs sweeps and over 100 K-9 demonstrations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)