U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas O’Brien, a military working dog handler with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, poses for a photo with his MWD Rambo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 20, 2026. Rambo has been at MCAS Iwakuni for over five years, conducting several anti-terrorism measures, customs sweeps and over 100 K-9 demonstrations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9744770
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-JK941-1164
|Resolution:
|5218x3479
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Rambo [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.