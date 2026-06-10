An F-22 Raptor pilot ssigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron tests secure communication methods during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2026. Testing modernized communication tools alongside pilot-executed refueling ensures Reserve Citizen Airmen remain a synchronized, lethal force capable of sustaining operations in contested or degraded environments.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9744483
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-IW873-1342
|Resolution:
|3822x2588
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lighter, Faster, Ready: 477th Fighter Group pushes limits during drill weekend
No keywords found.