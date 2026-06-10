Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior

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An F-22 Raptor pilot ssigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron tests secure communication methods during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2026. Testing modernized communication tools alongside pilot-executed refueling ensures Reserve Citizen Airmen remain a synchronized, lethal force capable of sustaining operations in contested or degraded environments.