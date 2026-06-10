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    Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior [Image 3 of 3]

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    Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Lawton 

    477th Fighter Group

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron ascends a newly tested onboard ladder system for an F-22 Raptor during a rapid combat deployment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2026. By utilizing this new self-deploying ladder, pilots can exit the aircraft independently without waiting for ground crews to position heavy equipment, significantly increasing operational speed and reducing the forward-deployed logistics footprint.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:48
    Photo ID: 9744476
    VIRIN: 260606-F-IW873-6542
    Resolution: 3822x2588
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior
    Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior
    Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior

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    477 Fighter Group
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    302 FS
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