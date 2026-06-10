A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron ascends a newly tested onboard ladder system for an F-22 Raptor during a rapid combat deployment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2026. By utilizing this new self-deploying ladder, pilots can exit the aircraft independently without waiting for ground crews to position heavy equipment, significantly increasing operational speed and reducing the forward-deployed logistics footprint.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9744476
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-IW873-6542
|Resolution:
|3822x2588
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lighter, Faster, Ready: 477th Fighter Group pushes limits during drill weekend
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