Lighter, faster, ready: Exercise Iron Warrior

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A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron ascends a newly tested onboard ladder system for an F-22 Raptor during a rapid combat deployment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2026. By utilizing this new self-deploying ladder, pilots can exit the aircraft independently without waiting for ground crews to position heavy equipment, significantly increasing operational speed and reducing the forward-deployed logistics footprint.