Lighter, Faster, Ready: 477th Fighter Group pushes limits during drill weekend

Photo By Capt. Kaitlyn Lawton | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron puts away a newly tested onboard ladder system from an F-22 Raptor during a rapid combat deployment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2026. By utilizing this new self-deploying ladder, pilots can exit the aircraft independently without waiting for ground crews to position heavy equipment, significantly increasing operational speed and reducing the forward-deployed logistics footprint. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Kaitlyn Lawton | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 302nd Fighter Squadron puts away a newly tested...... read more read more

In modern warfare, the warning order will not wait for a convenient schedule. For the Citizen Airmen of the 477th Fighter Group, the pivot from civilian life to combat readiness happened in a matter of hours indicating the kickoff to Exercise Iron Warrior, June 5, 2026. But achieving true operational agility requires more than just rapid mobilization; it requires breaking down traditional flight line roles.

“As Reserve citizen Airmen, we don't have the luxury of a long spin-up time, and our adversaries certainly aren't going to wait for us to get ready," said Col. Jeremy Weihrich, 477th Fighter Group commander. "Processing our deployers and preparing the jets in a timely fashion proves that if the call comes, we aren't just training to deploy — we are at the ready, ready to fight."

Kicking off a high-stakes Unit Training Assembly (UTA), the group stress-tested its capabilities by rapidly processing deployers and prepping aircraft for a combat launch. The momentum carried into Saturday as the exercise shifted from rapid deployment to Agile Combat Employment.

Upon landing, the mission didn't pause to wait for a logistics footprint. Instead, pilots stepped out of the cockpit to perform tasks traditionally reserved for ground crews. Aviators tested a new onboard ladder system, allowing them to exit the cockpit without a maintainer present to position ground equipment.

“Historically, we were completely dependent on a ground crew just to get out of the seat,” said an F-22 Raptor pilot from the 302nd Fighter Squadron. “Testing this new ladder is a huge step forward. It means I can exit the cockpit, hook up the fuel hose, and get this F-22 back in the sky on my own. It makes us faster, lighter, and far more unpredictable."

Stepping onto the tarmac entirely on their own, the pilots immediately hooked up their own fuel hoses to regenerate the F-22 Raptors, while testing new communication methods designed to maintain secure command and control.

“To win the future fight, we have to constantly modernize our processes and technologies,” said the pilot. “Pilots executing their own servicing operations while concurrently testing new communication methods proves the 477th Fighter Group is aggressively innovating how we sustain our combat power in contested environments."

Integration of the new ladder, secure communication systems, and pilot-executed refueling demonstrated the exact type of innovation Airmen must navigate in a dynamic combat theater.This demonstration of flexibility and multi-capable Airman ability serves as a proof of concept for the 477th FG’s abilities to ensure readiness, innovate combat sustainment, and build the resilience required to fight and win from anywhere.

“Testing new communication methods ensures that even if we are operating dispersed, we remain a synchronized, lethal force,” said the 302nd Fighter Squadron pilot.

Ultimately, this weekend was about more than just checking boxes on a UTA schedule; it was a demonstration of strategic deterrence.

This UTA the 477th Fighter Group, demonstrated ultimate self-reliance by launching rapidly, landing at austere sites, and putting the power of aircraft regeneration directly into the pilots' hands. As the future fight demands a lighter, faster, and more unpredictable force, these Airmen have proven they are ready to sustain the fight and project combat power from anywhere on the globe.