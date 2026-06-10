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    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief [Image 4 of 5]

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    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. William Simurra, stand at attention during the 908th FTW assumption of responsibility ceremony June 7, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The ceremony saw Simurra become the new command chief of the 908th FTW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9744266
    VIRIN: 260607-F-US158-1026
    Resolution: 4981x3314
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief
    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief
    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief
    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief
    Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief

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