Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. William Simurra, stand at attention during the 908th FTW assumption of responsibility ceremony June 7, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The ceremony saw Simurra become the new command chief of the 908th FTW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)