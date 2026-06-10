U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, left, passes the 908th FlTW guidon to Chief Master Sgt. William Simurra, as he assumes responsibility as the Command Chief of the 908th FTW during a ceremony June 7, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the unit guidon is the symbolic act of Devlin bestowing responsibility of the 908th’s enlisted force to Simurra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9744258
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-US158-1025
|Resolution:
|4038x2687
|Size:
|946.52 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief
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