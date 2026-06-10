Simurra assumes responsibility as 908th FTW Command Chief

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, left, passes the 908th FlTW guidon to Chief Master Sgt. William Simurra, as he assumes responsibility as the Command Chief of the 908th FTW during a ceremony June 7, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the unit guidon is the symbolic act of Devlin bestowing responsibility of the 908th’s enlisted force to Simurra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomed its newest senior enlisted leader during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 7, 2026.

Chief Master Sgt. William M. Simurra assumed the role of 908th FTW command chief, taking the guidon as the wing's top enlisted advisor. In this position, Simurra will advise the 908th FTW Commander, Col. Shane Devlin, on all matters influencing the readiness, training, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life for the wing's enlisted force.

The morning ceremony drew an esteemed group of distinguished visitors and wing leadership, including the Command Chief for 22nd Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Jensenius and his wife. Also, in attendance to welcome the new chief were 908th Operations Group Commander Col. Derek Shehee; 908th Maintenance Group Commander Col. Robert Meehan and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Martin; 908th Mission Support Group Commander Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson and Chief Master Sgt. Nancy Reyes; and 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Commander Col. Jameson Durham and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Hearn.

The heart of the ceremony was marked by the passing of the unit colors, a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and the delegation of authority.

Master Sgt. William Clay, 908th FTW first sergeant, retrieved the guidon and passed it to Devlin. Devlin then presented the colors to Simurra, officially charging him with the responsibility and care of the wing’s enlisted force.

Upon receiving the guidon, Simurra snapped a salute to the wing commander and declared, "Sir, I assume responsibility."

The effective date of the orders assigning Simurra as the senior enlisted leader of the 908th FTW, was April 28, 2026.

Simurra then passed the colors back to the first sergeant, a symbolic gesture demonstrating his immediate dedication to the continuity, readiness, and welfare of the enlisted force and the entire wing.

During his address to the wing, Devlin highlighted the strategic reasoning behind selecting Simurra, pointing directly to the new command chief's diverse, multi-functional background spanning operations, maintenance, mission support, and medical fields.

"Everywhere he's served, he’s left systems leaner, processes faster, and people better prepared," Devlin said. "That breadth of experience isn't just a resume, it's the map of a leader who knows the whole machine—how it works, and how to make it work harder, smarter, and safer for the Airmen that he leads."

Devlin emphasized Simurra’s proactive leadership style, directly linking his character to Theodore Roosevelt’s famed "Man in the Arena" passage.

"What defines Chief Simurra is a simple and very powerful trait: a get-it-done mindset," Devlin said. "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena. Your new command chief has always been that person in the arena. He's never stood on the sideline critiquing, but is in the thick of it, accepting the strain, learning from the setbacks, and earning real results."

Devlin then laid out clear expectations for how Simurra’s leadership will positively impact everyone across the wing command structure.

"To our Airmen, I want you to hear it from me: expect a leader who is going to challenge you, but also protect you, who will set the standard and then work alongside you to reach it," Devlin stated. "To our commanders and supervisors, expect a chief who will make your plans executable and will surface problems before they become failures."

Upon taking the microphone, Simurra expressed his deep gratitude to the wing leadership, the ceremony organizers, and his family, before directly addressing the unique sacrifices made by the wing's Reserve Airmen.

"To the Airmen of the 908th Flying Training Wing, thank you for being here... more importantly, for raising your hand in the defense of our nation," Simurra said. "I know the sacrifices that many of you make to serve in the Reserve, whether it be leaving your loved ones at home for military service, or navigating relationships with your civilian employers. I am incredibly proud to serve as your command chief, and I promise to work tirelessly on your behalf."

Simurra’s military career spans nearly two decades, beginning in March 2007. He initially trained as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician before cross-training to become a KC-10A Extender In-Flight Refueling Technician. He holds the unique distinction of serving as the first Flying First Sergeant in the 4th Air Force, maintaining his qualification as an instructor boom operator during his first sergeant tenure. He is a senior aircrew member with more than 1,500 flight hours, including more than 500 combat hours.

Beyond his extensive military service, Simurra serves his civilian community as a police lieutenant, certified police instructor, and field training officer. His academic background includes an associate degree in practical nursing and aviation operations from the Community College of the Air Force, a Bachelor of Science in public affairs from the State University of New York Empire State College, and a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University.

Looking forward, Simurra challenged the wing’s Chief Master Sergeants, First Sergeants, and officer corps to maintain high standards, develop the next generation of leaders, and advance the line of readiness.

"We are a mission-first organization. We train like we fight," Simurra stabilized. "Readiness is not something we turn on when it is convenient. It is a standard we live every day. That means being early, being prepared, knowing our craft, and constantly striving to be proficient—not simply current."

Simurra closed his remarks by invoking the wing's mascot and emphasizing unity across all ranks.

"The grey wolf hunts as a pack," said Simurra. "Success in this wing will never belong to one person. It will belong to a team of professionals committed to one another, committed to the mission, and committed to excellence. I am honored to serve alongside you, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together."