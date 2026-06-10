Capt. Derek Grant assumed command of Greenville Company during a traditional military assumption of command ceremony June 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9743992
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-HO021-4515
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built on relationships: Greenville company welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Built on relationships: Greenville company welcomes new commander
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