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    Built on relationships: Greenville company welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

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    Built on relationships: Greenville company welcomes new commander

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    Capt. Derek Grant assumed command of Greenville Company during a traditional military assumption of command ceremony June 2

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:39
    Photo ID: 9743987
    VIRIN: 260602-A-HO021-5436
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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