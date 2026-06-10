Built on relationships: Greenville company welcomes new commander

Capt. Derek Grant assumed command of Greenville Company during a traditional military assumption of command ceremony June 2. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility to Grant, who will lead the company and its recruiters serving communities across eastern North Carolina. “It is an honor to take command of this outstanding unit and to serve alongside the dedicated Soldiers of the Greenville community,” Grant said during his address to the formation. “We will continue to build on the standard of excellence and ensure our personnel remain trained, ready, and resilient.” The assumption of command is a time-honored military tradition that involves the passing of the unit’s colors—a flag representing the unit's lineage and honor. The presiding officer, Lt. Col. Burlazzi, passed the colors to Grant, symbolizing the formal transfer of leadership. Burlazzi commended the unit's achievements and expressed confidence in Grant’s ability to lead the company into its next chapter. “Greenville Company has established a reputation for professionalism, consistency, and mission accomplishment,” Burlazzi said. “You have been selected for command because you have demonstrated the character, competence, and leadership necessary to build upon the success of organizations like Greenville Company.” Burlazzi praised the company’s strong culture and its deep ties to the local community. “As I have traveled throughout Greenville Company's area of operations, one thing has consistently stood out to me: this company understands the importance of relationships,” he noted. “Across its communities, schools, civic organizations, and partner agencies, Greenville Company has built a reputation for professionalism, engagement, and service.” For more information about the Army, visit GoArmy.com.