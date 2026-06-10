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    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality [Image 1 of 5]

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    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 1-40th Cavalry Squadron conduct airborne and air assault operations at Donnelly Drop Zone, June 10, 2026, during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2. The exercise strengthens combat readiness by integrating joint, coalition and multinational forces in realistic training scenarios designed to enhance interoperability and mission effectiveness. (Courtesy image)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9743988
    VIRIN: 260610-D-A0985-2392
    Resolution: 3024x3339
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality
    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality
    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality
    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality
    Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality

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