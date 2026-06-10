Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality

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Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 1-40th Cavalry Squadron conduct airborne and air assault operations at Donnelly Drop Zone, June 10, 2026, during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2. The exercise strengthens combat readiness by integrating joint, coalition and multinational forces in realistic training scenarios designed to enhance interoperability and mission effectiveness. (Courtesy Image)