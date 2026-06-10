Transformation in Action: 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Train for Joint Lethality

Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 1-40th Cavalry Squadron conduct airborne and air assault operations at Donnelly Drop Zone, June 10, 2026, during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2. The exercise strengthens combat readiness by integrating joint, coalition and multinational forces in realistic training scenarios designed to enhance interoperability and mission effectiveness. (Courtesy Image)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9743986
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A0985-6296
|Resolution:
|2401x1986
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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11th Airborne Division Transformation and Lethality at RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
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