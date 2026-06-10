11th Airborne Division Transformation and Lethality at RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 1-40th Cavalry Squadron conduct airborne and air assault operations at Donnelly Drop Zone, June 10, 2026, during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2. The exercise strengthens combat readiness by integrating joint, coalition and multinational forces in realistic training scenarios designed to enhance interoperability and mission effectiveness. (Courtesy image) see less | View Image Page

The 1-40th Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, demonstrated the Army’s commitment to transformation, readiness, and joint lethality during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2, June 10, 2026.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Bryson Shipman, the squadron executed a complex joint forcible entry operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone from multinational aircraft piloted by U.S., Royal Air Force, Canadian, and New Zealand crews. The mission included seizing a forward landing strip, conducting an air assault to secure key objectives, and integrating live TOW Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) missile and mortar fires, as well as drone reconnaissance, in a contested environment.

“This is as close as you get without being in combat,” said Shipman, who served as both airborne and ground force commander. “Joint forcible entry to seize an airfield, clear a forward landing strip, and then air assault to secure key infrastructure. This mission mirrors what the 11th Airborne Division would be called to execute in a large scale combat operation. The standard we set here is the standard we will be held to when it matters.”

The operation was the squadron’s final major training event under the 1-40th Cavalry designation. Next month, the unit will reflag as the 1-511th Parachute Infantry Regiment, formalizing its transformation from cavalry to parachute infantry, a process already underway in training and operations.

“Though we’re still designated as a cavalry squadron, we have been training and operating as a parachute infantry battalion,” Shipman said. “Our Paratroopers are already living the mission and setting the standard for what 1-511th Parachute Infantry Regiment will be. Their dedication and adaptability are driving this transformation, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished.”

RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 provided a unique opportunity for the squadron to build upon its transformation, working through the full joint planning sequence alongside Air Force and multinational partners. The battalion completed deliberate mission planning, cold load training with Army aviation at Bryant Army Airfield, airborne timeline rehearsals, and rigorous leader back-briefs and wargaming. Every echelon, from staff to squad leaders, was involved in preparing for the scale and complexity of the operation.

“Modern warfare demands seamless integration between air and ground forces,” Shipman said. “The 11th Airborne brings the ground maneuver, paratroopers executing forcible entry, seizing airfields, and conducting air assaults, while our Air Force partners deliver the airpower and mobility. Here, they’re not flying scripted missions, but are working alongside Soldiers who are jumping, fighting, and securing objectives in real time. That level of joint realism and partnership is something neither service can achieve alone.”

The exercise also marked a moment of historical reflection for the unit. “Last week on June 6 marked 82 years since 13,000 American paratroopers jumped into Normandy, seizing key terrain and changing the course of the war,” Shipman noted. “And 83 years ago this December, it was this Division that proved the airborne concept was worth keeping at the Knollwood Maneuvers. The doctrine we execute on 10 June 2026 exists because this Division earned it in 1943.”

RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2’s scale, realism, and joint integration set it apart from other exercises. The operation required seamless coordination between Army and Air Force planners, with every seam between services tested in real time. “Every repetition here makes timing tighter, decisions faster, and coordination sharper,” Shipman said. “And the relationships built with Air Force crews and allied partners are what make the difference in the first hours of a real contingency.”

As the 1-40th Cavalry Squadron transitions to its new identity, its Paratroopers continue to set the standard for transformation, readiness, and partnership in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic theaters.