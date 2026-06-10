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    2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

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    2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Jose Veras 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Grigsby, 746th Training Squadron commander gives remarks to attendees during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9743979
    VIRIN: 260610-F-SP796-1056
    Resolution: 5169x2908
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command
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    2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command
    2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command

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    Air Combat Command
    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    change of command
    746th Training Squadron

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