2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Grigsby, 746th Training Squadron commander gives remarks to attendees during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)