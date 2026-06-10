U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, left, 704th Test Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Award to Lt. Col. Jonathon Gibson, outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 10, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a squadron, group or wing from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9743976
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-SP796-1042
|Resolution:
|5595x3723
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.