2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, left, 704th Test Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Award to Lt. Col. Jonathon Gibson, outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 10, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a squadron, group or wing from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)