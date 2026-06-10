2026 746 Training Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathon Gibson, outgoing commander, right, relinquishes command to Col. Wayne Dirkes, left, 704th Test Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 10, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)