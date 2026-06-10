J. Scott Wiedmann, Federal Voting Assistance Program director, talks with the audience member during the Federal Voting Assistance Program workshop at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2026. During the training, officers learn how to assist personnel with voter registration and absentee ballot requests, ensuring every voice is heard during election seasons. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9743313
|VIRIN:
|260603-X-IL270-1026
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.