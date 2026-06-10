Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers

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J. Scott Wiedmann, Federal Voting Assistance Program director, talks with the audience member during the Federal Voting Assistance Program workshop at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2026. During the training, officers learn how to assist personnel with voter registration and absentee ballot requests, ensuring every voice is heard during election seasons. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)