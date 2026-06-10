Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers

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U.S. Air Force Col. Fernando Ruiz, Space Base Delta 1 deputy commander, addresses the audience during the Federal Voting Assistance Program workshop at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2026. The workshop equips Unit Voting Assistance Officers with the necessary tools and knowledge to help service members and their families successfully navigate the absentee voting process. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)