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    Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers [Image 1 of 3]

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    Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A guidebook sits on a decorated table during the Federal Voting Assistance Program workshop at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2026. The workshop equips Unit Voting Assistance Officers with the necessary tools and knowledge to help service members and their families successfully navigate the absentee voting process. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9743303
    VIRIN: 260603-X-IL270-1006
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers
    Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers
    Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers

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    FVAP
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