A guidebook sits on a decorated table during the Federal Voting Assistance Program workshop at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2026. The workshop equips Unit Voting Assistance Officers with the necessary tools and knowledge to help service members and their families successfully navigate the absentee voting process. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9743303
|VIRIN:
|260603-X-IL270-1006
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson SFB hosts FVAP training for unit voting assistance officers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.