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    AUSA [Image 16 of 22]

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    AUSA

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Members of the Association of the United States Army Houston chapter visited Fort Hood for a day of engagement and activities hosted by III Armored Corps, April 23, 2026. During the visit, participants toured the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, explored the National Mounted Warrior Museum, dined at 42 Bistro, and tested their skills on the engagement skills trainer. The event provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships and showcase capabilities across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9742869
    VIRIN: 260423-A-TM214-8325
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AUSA [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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