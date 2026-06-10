Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Association of the United States Army Houston chapter visited Fort Hood for a day of engagement and activities hosted by III Armored Corps, April 23, 2026. During the visit, participants toured the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, explored the National Mounted Warrior Museum, dined at 42 Bistro, and tested their skills on the engagement skills trainer. The event provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships and showcase capabilities across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)