Members of the Association of the United States Army Houston chapter visited Fort Hood for a day of engagement and activities hosted by III Armored Corps, April 23, 2026. During the visit, participants toured the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, explored the National Mounted Warrior Museum, dined at 42 Bistro, and tested their skills on the engagement skills trainer. The event provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships and showcase capabilities across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9742842
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-TM214-5731
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.